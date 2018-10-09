Glowing Christine Lampard wows in sleek black midi dress as she returns to the red carpet Doesn't she look gorgeous?

Christine Lampard stepped out on the red carpet with husband Frank on Monday night, in her first public appearance since welcoming baby daughter Patricia in September. The presenter looked glowing as ever as she supported Frank, who received a Legends of Football Award at the star-studded sports event. And as ever, she wowed us with her outfit, too – choosing a sleek Chloe midi dress and sparkling Manolo Blahnik heels to match her husband's dapper suit. The event was also attended by the likes of Rachel Riley and Jamie Redknapp, so no doubt the new parents had fun catching up with friends.

Christine and Frank welcomed daughter Patricia three weeks ago

Since welcoming their baby, Christine and Frank have kept things understandably low-key, with Christine keeping quiet on her social media since her sweet announcement. She wrote at the time: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love." The couple's new arrival has been named after Frank's late mum, in a fitting tribute.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford send congratulations to new mum Christine Lampard

Loading the player...

The star chose to wear her hair in a chic up-do for the black-tie event, leaving some pretty loose tendrils at the front to frame her face. It's safe to say her signature glow hasn't disappeared, either – for her makeup look, she opted for a warm smokey eye and a classic rose lipstick.

She looked thrilled to support Frank as he received his honour

While this is their first official appearance since their new addition, the happy couple were spotted taking their little girl out for her first stroll back in September. In the sweet pictures - published on the Mail Online - the couple can be seen happily walking in the park whilst pushing the baby's pram, with Christine smiling and laughing in the autumn sunshine. Frank looked equally as content, holding on to the lead of their dog, Minnie, while his wife took charge of the pram. Suits you both!

MORE: The beauty product that keeps Christine Lampard AND Charlotte Hawkins' skin looking so fresh in the mornings