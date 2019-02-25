Holly Willoughby's floral skirt and white boots make her look like a 60s style icon Loving the new look HW!

Holly Willoughby dazzled on Monday morning and embraced the sunny weather in a brand new outfit that has Spring written all over it! The beautiful This Morning star rocked a simple white turtleneck jumper by All Saints and the prettiest midi length skirt, £59, by high street favourite & Other Stories. The ITV star decided to leave her trademark nude high heels behind and instead stepped out in a pair of white high heel boots by Office. Holly's blonde locks were teased into a wavy style and natural makeup gave her a fresh glowing look. Gorgeous!

Holly looked stunning in her blooming lovely outfit

We are still reeling over Holly's incredible black dress she wore whilst hosting Dancing on Ice on Sunday evening. Pulling out ALL the stops, the 38-year-old rocked a deep-plunge black gown by Versace.

£59, & Other Stories

Featuring bold straps and a glam V-neckline, it was totally reminiscent of the pin-style dress that Elizabeth Hurley wore in the early 90s. Wowzers! As always, HW was styled by her go-to stylist Angie Smith, who not only put together Christine Lampard's looks for Lorraine last week, but she also styled a whole host of celebrities for the BRITs, including Laura Whitmore and Lilah Parsons who both made the best-dressed lists the following morning.

£90, Office

Wherever Holly goes - be it Dancing on Ice, the red carpet or even Down Under to Australia, you can be sure that Angie will be behind the scenes sorting out Holly's wardrobe. Speaking of the partnership, Holly told HELLO! "In fashion, Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

Holly also added that Angie inspires her to try new styles and experiment with fashion. "I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."

