Holly Willoughby just put two clashing colours together with surprising results

Holly Willoughby decided to go daring on Tuesday morning, rocking two colours that you wouldn't think would work together. The 38-year-old dazzled This Morning viewers in lilac crew neck top from Hobbs, which she tucked into a bottle green leather skirt by Finery London. It is fitting that HW would go for a technicolor look, she champions colourful dressing after all."Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think, it sort of reflects off you"

Holly went for colourblock cool

Although we love Holly's colour block gettup, it doesn't come cheap.

£75, Hobbs

The wool sweater will set you back £75, and the skirt comes in at £279. Coupled with Holly's £499 nude Gianvito Rossi, that's a whopping £853 for the entire look. Holly's latest look was put together by Angie Smith - the pair go hand-in-hand and Angie puts together every single look Holly wears on-screen.

£279, Finery London

It appears that this could be the week of the pencil skirt for Holly - she wore a coffee toned number by Reiss on Monday too.

Pencil skirts give the wearer a hugely feminine shape as they hug your hips yet streamline the toro, and look great paired with shirts, jumpers and jackets. Another great thing about the pencil skirt is you can team it with flats for the office, or like Holly, go all-out glam with high heels. We don't think we have ever seen the Celebrity Juice star rock flats with a skirt - but we just know she would be able to pull it off..

