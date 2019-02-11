Holly Willoughby goes nude for This Morning in camel-coloured outfit Caramel vibes for the This Morning star...

Holly Willoughby kicked off Monday morning in style, wearing a camel-toned look that we are majorly conveting. The 38-year-old - who celebrated her birthday on Sunday - stunned viewers in a coffee-coloured top from Pure London, which she tucked into the waistband of a toffee-toned skirt which was by high street store Reiss and priced at £265. As always, Holly opted for her favourite shoes of choice - high heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi, and a slick of red lipstick was added for a splash of colour. So chic HW, we salute you! The ITV favourite's look was put together by Angie Smith, who seems to have a sixth sense for knowing what Holly would love to wear. For those of you who don't know, Angie is Holly's number one stylist and only works with the London-based stylist for her on-screen wardrobe.

Holly looked fabulous in camel tones

The mother-of-three told HELLO! That when it come sto fashion, comfort is key. "I've got to be comfortable, gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times." We hear you, girl!

£265, Reiss

The Celebrity Juice star also has the best tips for size anxiety too.

"When you're trying on clothes - and this is something I've learnt - we really hold on tight to what size we are ... I really think you should try clothes on because sometimes you'll find that even though you're, say, a twelve in a jumper, you'll put it on and it'll be cut big and boxy and you might think 'actually I love this but I might wear it in a ten or an eight and I'll tuck it in'. So ignore sizes and just try stuff on because you should wear it how you want to wear it, and not let the size dictate."

