Marks & Spencer's new Holly Willoughby handbag has fans all in a tizz HW's new arm candy is a bit of a bargain

Holly Willoughby has just launched her new edit with Marks & Spencer and it is all about the denim. On Monday afternoon, the This Morning star wowed photographers at a promotional event at London's White City for the new range and we predict a sellout. On Tuesday morning, the 38-year-old shared a campaign shot and we honed in on her handbag which costs a purse-friendly £29.50. The fabulous arm candy comes in navy blue and tan and she can be seen rocking it in a variety of snaps on the store's website. The cross body design uses magnetic fastenings and has a linen lining and we love the versatility of it - Holly carries it on her shoulder and also uses it as a clutch bag.

Holly's new edit with M&S is SO chic...

At the store's event, the mother-of-three looked ready for Spring in a selection of items from the new range - a light wash denim ruffle shirt, £32.50, a dark, indigo denim mini skirt with a brass button-up front, £25, and she finished the look with some fabulous white Leather Western boots, £55, which topped the ensemble off perfectly.

Holly's new handbag is on point

Remarking on her newest line, HW said: "This edit has been really fun to pull together. I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in high waisted skinny jeans at the weekend. The pieces in this edit are really versatile but are also super stylish too."

£29.50, Marks & Spencer

She added: "I am a huge fan of wearing different denim pieces together - effortless but with a cooler edge! If top-to-toe denim isn't for you, add a crisp white tee and a simple ankle boot, for a classic look that will see you through season after season." With the denim shirt already sold out in four sizes - don't delay if you want to treat yourself!

