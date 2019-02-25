Holly Willoughby stuns in her new Marks & Spencer's denim range & you can buy it now Snap it up before it hits the stores

It's safe to assume whatever Holly Willoughby wears we want and this was only further proved on Monday when the This Morning presenter stepped out wearing her new Marks & Spencer's denim edit. Attending a promotional event at London's White City for her new range, which launches in-store and online on Tuesday, she opted to wear three pieces from the upcoming collection. To say we loved them would be a total understatement.

Looking totally spring-ready, she selected a gorgeous light wash denim ruffle shirt that gave serious Western vibes and paired it with a dark, indigo denim mini skirt with a brass button-up front. Double denim dreams? Absolutely. Finishing the look she opted for some amazing white Leather Western Boots which really bought the whole look together.

Fans were quick to comment on just how much they loved the sneak peek of Holly's new range on Instagram and luckily they are now being given the chance to shop her look on Monday before the rest of the collection drops. You can now snap up the skirt online for just £32.50, the mini skirt for an affordable £25 and the boots for £55. However, we say there's no room for hesitation, it's thought it will sell out quick so you better act fast!

Speaking about her newest venture, Holly said: "This edit has been really fun to pull together. I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in high waisted skinny jeans at the weekend. The pieces in this edit are really versatile but are also super stylish too."

She added: "I am a huge fan of wearing different denim pieces together - effortless but with a cooler edge! If top-to-toe denim isn't for you, add a crisp white tee and a simple ankle boot, for a classic look that will see you through season after season."

Take a little teaser at what's in store on Tuesday here.