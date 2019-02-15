Marks & Spencer's £19 jeans have been called the best fit EVER Jean-ius!

Fashion staples. We all need them in our wardrobes. Every woman should own a crisp white shirt, a little black dress, a sleek tan belt, and a great pair of jeans that fit you like a glove. We don't know about you but finding the perfect pair of jeans can be hard. But, Marks & Spencer has come to the rescue with jeans they are calling their 'best ever fit'. Priced at just £19.50, they are super soft, figure-flattering and available in skinny, slim and straight styles. What's more, they are named Ivy, Sienna and Lily which are some of the most popular girls' names of 2018. Cool, right?

Ivy

The 'Ivy' are the skinny pair and we can see these working with a pair of fancy flats and a Victoria-Beckham style classic rollneck. They are made in four different colours too.

Sienna

The 'Sienna' is more of a straight leg style that gives you a slightly more formal look. We love the cropped hem and you just know an oversized tee and leather jacket would set off these denims perfectly.

Lily

And lastly, the 'Lily' are your ankle-grazers - they skim the frame, work perfectly with a pair of Veja-style trainers, and they would look fabulous with a ditsy print blouse for your work-wear wardrobe.

We've had our eyes on a few M&S newbies this month - and we've decided payday calls for an investment in the shoes everyone is talking about. The Leather Block Heel Slingbacks will set you back just £39.50 and are dead ringers for Chanel's £650 goatskin and grosgrain pair. It's almost uncanny and yes, you can't beat the Chanel quality, but if you want that designer vibe - the high street store has you covered.

