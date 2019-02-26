Harper Beckham has glasses! See first glimpse This little girl is so fashionable

Harper Beckham is such a mini fashionista! The little girl has recently got a pair of chic looking glasses, which were pictured for the first time on Victoria Beckham's Instagram account this week. On her way to school, Harper was captured riding her bike, and later enjoying a croissant before class, and the trendy frames can be seen from the side. Harper's new glasses follow just after her new haircut, which her dad David Beckham has since compared to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The pair sat next to each other on the front row of Victoria Beckham's fashion show last week, and the retired footballer joked that he couldn’t tell the difference.

Victoria and David take it in turns to do the school run, and prioritise spending as much time as possible with their children. The pair encourage their children's talents, and Harper has been demonstrating her creativity, enjoying everything from drawing to making biscuits with Victoria, while at the same time having fun attending weekly football lessons – much to David's delight. Victoria told British Vogue of her only daughter: "She's been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three. But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. Ditto makeup, that's where it stays."

The fashion designer, 44, added: "On the one hand, she's quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football. She's not scared of being pushed over. Confident and bright, Harper could be the brains of the family. She wants to be an inventor."

Harper is the only daughter of David and Victoria, and David has previously said that his little girl can do no wrong in his eyes. Talking to ET, David said: "I have no power with that little girl - no power whatsoever. I love all my children, of course, equally but I'm definitely stricter with the boys than I am Harper, which gets me in trouble with my wife of course." David also dedicated a special song to Harper during his appearance on Desert Island Discs in 2017, by choosing The Girl is Mine by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney. He said that during Harper's early years, a lot of their time together involved him dancing to the track in order to make her laugh.

