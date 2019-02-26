Alex Jones reveals terrifying pregnancy scare This must have been so scary!

Poor Alex Jones had a worrying start to the week when she couldn’t feel much movement from her baby. The pregnant The One Show host opened up about the encounter on Instagram Stories from the hospital while she was being monitored. Luckily, Alex was reassured that the baby was fine, but she urged other pregnant women to get checked if they were worried. She said: "Hadn't felt much movement from the baby for a few days so lying here being monitored. If in doubt mamas always check! So reassuring to hear the heartbeat." The TV presenter is expecting her second child with husband Charlie Thomson.

Alex Jones opened up about her scary pregnancy experience

MORE: When royals invite us inside their homes

Alex is already a doting mum to two-year-old son Teddy, who celebrated his second birthday in January. While the television presenter doesn't post photos of her son's face in order to protect his privacy, she occasionally shares candid snapshots of him during milestone moments, and during family days out. Last week, she shared a sweet picture of her little boy after having watched his first rugby game, writing: "What a day and what a result, Teddy's first match!" Alex is also known for sharing relatable parenting stories. Last year, she posted a video of Teddy having a tantrum, and was praised for her honesty from fellow parents.

The One Show presenter is expecting her second baby

The 41-year-old announced that she was expecting her second child in December via The One Show. "So we've got a little bit of news – Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy… I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon," said Alex. She continued: "But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it any more."

READ: Angelina Jolie's best moments with her kids

The doting mum has also spoken candidly about her experiences of motherhood, and even wrote a book – Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life – to reveal what it had been like becoming a mum shortly before her 40th birthday. Alex confessed that the first few weeks after giving birth were "pretty hellish", writing on Twitter: "The first few weeks are pretty hellish to be fair, but week 6 it felt a lot better. The book talks about the whole of the first year. Postpartum stuff/relationship stuff... all the grim bits as well as the good stuff so could be ideal for you. At least we're all in it together x."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.