Harper Beckham has a new school uniform, and it's super chic! Plus, it gets mummy's seal of approval…

Victoria Beckham has unveiled Harper Beckham's new school uniform for Winter. As seen on VB's Instagram Stories, the seven-year-old can be seen rocking her purple winter dress which comes with a stripy purple shirt and a matching purple beret. Proud mum wrote on the photo: "The beret is back! Bring on the winter uniform!" The youngest of the Beckham brood has her short blonde hair in bunches, and appears to be sat in the family kitchen, no doubt eating a hearty breakfast, ready for a busy day of learning.

The photo Victoria posted on Instagram on Monday morning

And it's no surprise that Harper's style maven mum approves - berets are huge for AW18 and were all over the Chanel Cruise 2018-19 show in Paris. Harper, you are very on trend little lady!

A model at the Chanel Cruise show

In the summer, Harper's uniform is made up of a belted purple check dress with a white collar. We saw her sporting knee-high socks and Adidas Stan Smiths.

Harper's summer school uniform

Earlier this year, Victoria gave fans a glimpse into Harper's school run by sharing a video of her daughter singing to herself as she walked to her chauffeur-driven car, belting out the words to A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

Victoria once said: "My priority is my children, and every day I do the school run. Every morning I work out and I'm back in the kitchen by 7.15am, ready to get the breakfast going, and then we rush out the door to school.”

She continued: "Harper can be a little tomboy. She likes to play football. She dresses comfortably, and that's what's important to me, that the kids are happy. And that she can run around and play, and that she's not in fancy clothes that she can't play in."