Victoria Beckham and Harper twin for a girls night out - and Harper looks SO grown up They make a stylish pair...

It's evident Victoria Beckham and her 7-year-old daughter Harper have a close relationship, and on Friday evening the mummy and daughter duo had a girls night out on the town. The mum-of-four posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her and Harper at the ballet to watch The Nutcracker and she captioned the shot: "Girls night out at the ballet x".

Harper looked very grown up, and she was even twinning with her mum, with their pair wearing matching black blazers - very chic! While Victoria teamed her blazer with a pair of black skinny jeans, a peach victoriana blouse and a pair of heels, Harper wore a floral dress, black tights and a pair of flat boots. She looked so grown up as they posed in front of the Christmas tree made up of bright pink ballet slippers.

Victoria and Harper make a stylish pair as they pose at the ballet

The youngest of the Beckham brood has clearly inherited her mum's twinkle toes, with the former Spice Girl often taking to social media to share sweet posts of her daughter's love for ballet.

Harper loves ballet and enjoys learning how to dance like a ballerina

Earlier this year, the 44-year-old uploaded a photo of Harper wearing her old ballet shoes. The youngster had her feet in perfect third position as she donned Victoria's well-worn, pink satin shoes. Another photo, which was posted over the summer, showed Harper wearing her mum's old tutu as she danced in the family's back garden.

Harper's turned out ballet feet are en point

RELATED: Harper Beckham has a new school uniform, and it's super chic!

Harper has been attending the highly-regarded Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. She has been going to classes at the top school in London's Barbican and Victoria often takes Harper to lessons herself. The schoolgirl is also taking ballet lessons at the English National Ballet - this is definitely a night out to brag about to her friends at school on Monday.

MORE: Harper Beckham's bedroom will make you green with envy!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celebrities who love Victoria Beckham's designs