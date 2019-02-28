The Marks & Spencer £12 slogan T-shirt that Holly Willoughby is REALLY loving Major Bargain alert!

We all know that Holly Willoughby's edit with Marks & Spencer is a pretty big deal. And we know as part of her collaboration with the brand, she will have unlimited access to all the items in the range. But how much does she love this fabulous T-shirt? On Wednesday, the This Morning star was basking in the sunlight; rocking the brand's Pure Cotton Slogan Straight Fit T-Shirt with a very contented look on her face. The springtime staple amazingly, costs just £12. Talk about a fashion bargain! The crisp white top features a beautiful print and has a calligraphy-style slogan emblazoned across the front. Super soft, it would go with jeans, trousers or maybe even a pencil skirt. Holly. 38, wrote: "#ad There you are... VIT D!T-shirt @marksandspencer"

Holly is loving her new T-shirt

Holly's newest edit with the high street brand has been greatly received ever since she stepped out in the new range head-to-toe on Monday afternoon.

£12, Marks & Spencer

At a promotional event at London's White City, the mother-of-three selected the brand's gorgeous light wash denim ruffle shirt, £32.50, and paired it with a dark, indigo denim mini skirt £25, that came complete with a brass, button-up front. She finished with a pair of Leather Western Boots, £55 which gave her a true cowgirl vibe. Since the start of the week, the denim shirt has proved the most popular item and has almost sold out online.

Speaking about her latest curated collection with the high street mecca, HW said: "This edit has been really fun to pull together. I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in high waisted skinny jeans at the weekend. The pieces in this edit are really versatile but are also super stylish too. I am a huge fan of wearing different denim pieces together - effortless but with a cooler edge! If top-to-toe denim isn't for you, add a crisp white tee and a simple ankle boot, for a classic look that will see you through season after season."

