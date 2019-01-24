Holly Willoughby has a new Marks & Spencer denim range - and the price tag is superb We want everything....

Holly Willoughby has done it again - made us wish for payday with her wardrobe. The stunning mother-of-three has just dropped her newest edit with Marks & Spencer and we officially want everything.The 16-piece range focuses of the wonderful world of denim and the price point is surprisingly low - you can pick up a pair of jeans for under £20. Yes, really! The Must-Have curation launches online and in selected stores on the 26 February and we are counting down the days till we can fill up our shopping baskets. If you can't wait that long and want a sneaky peek, keep scrolling.

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

Our top picks include a stunning denim shirt dress, £49.50 (very Duchess Meghan at the polo) and there's even an all-in-one boiler suit, £55, that would look incredible with trainers or your high heels.

Boiler Suit, £55

If dark denim isn't your bag, we are loving the stone wash denim shirt with frilled edges - very country and western-esque. There's also some great accompanying accessories - from graphic print T-shirts, £8.50, crisp white cowboy boots, £55 as well as funky, terracotta and navy bags for £29.50.

Shirt, £35

Speaking about her newest venture, Holly said: "This edit has been really fun to pull together. I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in a high waisted skinny jeans at the weekend. The pieces in this edit are really versatile but are also super stylish too."

She added: "I am a huge fan of wearing different denim pieces together - effortless but with a cooler edge! If top-to-toe denim isn't for you, add a crisp white tee and a simple ankle boot, for a classic look that will see you through season after season"

