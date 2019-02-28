The remarkably cheap shampoo Victoria Beckham swears by

Victoria Beckham is posh. We all know this - from her love of designer clothes to her favourite wine, the former Spice Girl loves all things pricey. But occasionally - when it comes to some of her favourite beauty buys - she like the odd bargain. On Tuesday, the wife of David Beckham shared a shot of her current favourite shampoo - and you can buy it in Boots. The Josh Wood Colour Radiating Shampoo For Fine Brunette Hair and matching conditioner are VBs faves, and they cost £10 each. Not bad right? Victoria, 44, shared a shot of the duo and wrote: " Sulfate free ladies!! With UV filters." If it's got Victoria's seal of approval, then you know it's got be good - after all, the fashionista has her own beauty-focused YouTube channel and upcoming cosmetics line.

VB's fave shampoo can be purchased for £10 in Boots

The mother-of-four may enjoy Dr. Barbara Staum's £118 face cream and luxury skincare buys from Sarah Chapman, but VB told Into the Gloss that the £9.95 Weleda Skin Food is one of favourite buys. She remarked: "What I love about it, is that it's not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery."

Loading the player...

Last month, the fashion mogul told fans the news re her beauty line, and we cannot wait to see what she comes up with. "I am very excited to announce that I am about to launch Victoria Beckham Beauty!" she told her 24.5 Instagram followers.

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite discontinued beauty product is back - and we're SO excited

"Cannot wait to be able to share it with you!! Subscribe at the link in bio for exclusive news and updates. #VBBeauty x Kisses". Later that day, VB shared MORE details of her upcoming range - and fans were excited to hear it's going to be affordable. "For all of you asking, #VBBeauty will be cruelty free, inclusive for all skin tones, and available at an accessible luxury price-point."

READ: Victoria Beckham shocks fans with a trend you just wouldn't expect