Charlotte Hawkins' poppy print dress has a secret royal edge - did you notice? Royal style for the Good Morning Britain host

OK, it has officially been Charlotte Hawkins most stylish week ever. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has wowed us with pretty much every hot trend going - polka dots, paisley and now fancy florals. On Friday, the Good Morning Britain star brought the glam ina stunning navy blue tea-style frock from high end label Goat. The £540 dress was emblazoned with the prettiest poppy print and we loved the high front waistline, striking bell sleeves and gathered cuffs. Goat is a brand that is loved by the Duchess of Cambridge, so not only is Charlotte in very good company; but you can bet Prince William's wife would love it too.

Charlotte looked blooming lovely in her Goat dress

Kate, 37, is a huge fan of the designer store - in 2017, the royal wore the labela whopping four times in one month. It was her go-to choice of brand when she was carrying little prince Louis. The mother of-three memorably wore the Eloise Tunic dress in a deep cranberry shade.

£540, Goat

The high-necked dress boasted statement shoulder detail in the form of slight padding, and a smattering of bold buttons. Priced at £480, the frock sold out almost immediately. What's more, many recognised that Kate's mother Carole wore the dress too - although Carole insisted it wasn't entirely identical". The brand is famed for its fuss-free, elegantly cut items that are timeless and classic, and will never date, so we can totally see why Carol would love it too.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves fashion brand Goat

Charlotte is styled by one stylist - and stylist only on Good Morning Britain - the lady behind this royally-approved outfit, Debbie Harper. Debbie also dreams up Kate Garraway's outfits too.

MORE: Beautiful in Belfast! Kate Middleton sparkles in Missoni for party to celebrate inspirational youth

Speaking to HELLO! Kate explained how much Debbie has helped them when it come sto their TV attire. "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine, we've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps, but I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."

READ: Charlotte Hawkins compared to a supermodel in a polka dot dress you can buy at Next