Charlotte Hawkins' maroon dress is so stylish - and you're going to love the sleeves What a frock!

Charlotte Hawkins loves a pretty dress or two. The Good Morning Britain star looked typically stunning on Tuesday's show, wowing viewers in a wine-coloured, long-sleeve dress by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store LK.Bennett. As part of the brand's new collection, the dress had a distinctly Victorian vibe with its pussy-bow neckline and midi-length hem. Made from Merino wool, it also had a chic round collar. The detail we loved the most however, was the trumpet sleeves which cuffed at the wrist and created a super-flattering silhouette. Priced at £225, it's certainly not a cheap buy - but an item that could be worn again and again due to the timeless finish. The mother-of-one left her jewellery at home, and opted for a pair of past season rose gold, metallic high heel shoes by Dune London.

Charlotte looked beautiful in burgundy

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant may be busy with GMB on a weekday, but on Sunday afternoons, the TV star also has a slot with Classic FM.

£225, L.K.Bennett

She may not be on-screen, but that doesn't mean Charlotte lets her appearance slide - always sharing her looks on Instagram ahead of the show. Last week, the 43-year-old uploaded a shot of her wearing a leopard print wrap dress by Hobbs - another royally-approved store.

Despite all those early mornings, we don't think we've ever seen the TV star have so much as a hair out of place, or a bad skin day. This could be due to her first-rate skincare regime, which is packed with some extra-nourishing lotions and potions.

The TV presenter loves the Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm and it's easy to see why she counts it as of her favourite buys - the intense treatment cleanses the skin of nasty impurities and pollutants we accumulate daily. It also has extracts of rose, mimosa, elderberry, starflower and optimega oils which leaves your face nourished and purified. Sounds heavenly!

