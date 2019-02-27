Charlotte Hawkins compared to a supermodel in a polka dot dress you can buy at Next We are dotty about the Good Morning Britain star's frock...

Charlotte Hawkins looked incredible on Good Morning Britain in a polka dot number that really gave us all the dotty feels. The mother-of-one looked sensational in her spotty design which was from high street store Lipsy and priced at £58. Lipsy is now available online at Next and the brown long sleeve frock featured a lovely wrap front design and came complete with a frill trim and side-tie detail. Finishing just past the knee, Charlotte added nude high heel shoes and left her accessories at home. As always with brown polka dots, the style drew comparisons with Julia Roberts, as her famous character in Pretty Woman wore a very similar design. Fans were very quick to comment on her latest outfit snap which featured on Instagram - "GMB's resident supermodel!" one fan wrote, and we couldn't agree more!

Charlotte - you look gorgeous!

This isn't the first time the ITV favourite has channelled the iconic outfit. Back in June 2018, the TV star wore another near-identical copy of the dress worn in the classic film. This time, Charlotte's dress was from high street store Wallis and featured the same print, nipped-in waist, cap sleeves and full skirt. It was also at an affordable price point too - just £36.

£58, Lipsy @ Next

All the Good Morning Britain women including Charlotte, Kate Garraway, Laura Tobin and Susanna Reid are styled by the show's head of wardrobe Debbie Harper.

The stylist is known for her love of bold, accessible high street frocks, and has built up a significant Instagram following on her account @debbiedresses. Charlotte's co-star Kate often sings Debbie's praises and told HELLO! "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

