Charlotte Hawkins' pink paisley dress is unbelievably pretty (and can be brought in Next) We need this high street steal!

Charlotte Hawkins is on fire this week with her working wardrobe and we just can't get enough of her daily frocks! On Thursday, the 43-year-old looked incredible in a paisley printed dress which turns out to be a dazzling design from Lipsy. We love the sugary pink tones on Charlotte's £58 shirt dress, and the on-trend midi length. And for those of you who don't know, Lipsy London is now stocked at Next and luckily for us, it's currently available in all sizes.

Charlotte looked fabulous in her paisley print dress

This is the second time in two days that the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has worn Lipsy. On Wednesday, the mother-of-one looked super chic in a brown polka dot design from the popular high street brand and once again, it was priced at £58.

£58, Lipsy

The wrap style front had a pretty frill trim and side-tie detail. Finishing just past the knee, Charlotte added nude high heel shoes and left her accessories at home.

£78, Dune

Charlotte's daily looks are put together by ITV's Head of Wardrobe, Debbie Harper, and she also styles Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin. Kate, 56, spilled the beans to HELLO! on what it's like to be dressed by Debbie.

"I can always turn to her to experiment with a new look. I can remember 12 or 13 years ago at the TRIC Awards, she suddenly said, 'Now don't be scared, bear with me, I got you a grey jumpsuit,'" Kate explained. "Now, everyone wears jumpsuits so it wouldn't be remotely unusual, but at the time, I asked, 'Do I look like I'm going to mend a car?’ She said, 'No, you look fabulous! Put your hair up in a high ponytail, it'll be great.' So I gave it a go, and actually, it was brilliant, I love it – I've still got the jumpsuit actually! It's one of my favourites, it's a grey silk one. The next day she said, 'See, you should trust me.'"

