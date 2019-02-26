Charlotte Hawkins loves this high street dress so much she has it in four colours The high street dress that is taking ITV by storm...

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins never fails to look extremely chic on-screen. Styled by Debbie Harper - ITV's had of wardrobe - the stunning TV star repeatedly looks hot-to-trot in a variety of on-trend dresses that are always from the high street. The 43-year-old does seem to have one favourite frock though - and it's from luxury store L.K.Bennett. The form-fitting midi design, known as the 'Montana', retails at £295 and has frequently sold out online in the original three colours – red, blue and green. Since its release last year, you can now purchase the design in a further two more designs - a red sail print and fancy florals. The presenter's frock has statement pearl buttons, short sleeves and a flirty midi hem and is the ideal number to take you from desk to date night. On Tuesday, the mother-of-one styled it with a pair of white high heel shoes and doesn't she look gorgeous?

Charlotte looked stunning in her L.K.Bennett dress

The Montana dress has been a big hit with some of our favourite ITV stars - including Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby.

£295, L.K.Bennett

Back in July 2018, Amanda uploaded a picture of herself at the #NHSBig7tea and in the snap, the Britain's Got Talent star wore a bright green dress from L.K.Bennett - one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street stores - but in bright green.

Amanda Holden has the fancy frock in green

And a month before that in May, Holly Willoughby rocked the same design when she appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show. Styled by Angie Smith, the mother-of-three teamed the pretty number with her favourite nude high heels from Office.

Blogger The Londoner also has the pretty design

And it isn't just celebs either - gorgeous blogger Rose Thomas of the Londoner also stunned in the springtime staple on her dreamy feed - with some of her 333,000 followers commenting how lovely it was. "Need this dress in my life!" Another fan added: "What a gorgeous dress…"

