Katya Jones just wore the Zara blazer we always wanted on date night

Katya Jones looked incredible on Saturday night as she headed on date night with husband Neil Jones. The stylish pair hot-footed it to Tape Nightclub in London and in pictures that appeared on the Daily Mail, the duo looked hot-to-trot in their coordinating black outfits. Katya stunned in a fringed dress and funky biker boots and topped her look with a forest green Zara jacket that set her back £89.99 from the high street store. The staple number is available online now (luckily for us) and KJ made the look her own by cinching in her waist, adding a rock-chick-esque studded black belt. Sharing a snap on her Instagram Stories, the professional dancer wrote: "Gotta be a dancer to work the fringe!"

Katya's blazer is from Zara and priced at £89.99

The next day, the 29-year-old enjoyed an evening out at the theatre - she watched the new 9 to 5 musical at the Savoy and shared lots of updates with bestie Joanne Clifton. Her outfit was totally chic - a black dress with gold statement buttons and she carried a hot pink bag.

Katya and Joanne enjoyed a night out watching the 9 To 5 musical

Joanne looked gorgeous in a blue velvet frock. The Strictly star wore her long brunette loose in a sleek and straight style and black eye makeup highlighted her features.

Katya and Neil enjoyed Valentine's Day last week by going out for a glam dinner at Mayfair hotspot Quaglinos. Taking to Instagram to share a selfie, Katya wrote: "Part 2 of the #valentines celebration was about FOOD!!!!!!!!!! And what amazing food indeed!! First time @quaglinos and it didn’t disappoint! My mushroom risotto was lush, cocktails, that desert !! and highlight was live music ! @mr_njonesofficial kept telling me to be quite as I was singing along, clapping and howling! Thanks for a wonderful evening! We will be back! If you let us."

