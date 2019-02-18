Jane Moore's amazingly stylish outfit is ALL from Zara A high street winner for the Loose Women host

Jane Moore had a stylish start to her week, wowing Loose Women viewers on Monday in an outfit that came completely from Zara. The blonde beauty wore a long-sleeve, camel knit sweater which featured a contrasting red crew neckline and matching cuff detail. Priced at £19.99, it went perfectly with her zebra print skirt costing £69.99. The wild number had a matching belt and metal buckle detail as well as a subtle leg split. The journalist was styled by Mother Shoppers and credited them in a Boomerang video that she shared with her Instagram fans. She added black cage high heels and wore her trademark blonde hair in a razor-sharp style. As always, fans were quick to shower her with praise on social media. One follower wrote: "Should be at the fashion show - you have amazing style content!" Another agreed, adding: "Jane, you look amazing." We couldn't agree more.

Jane looked incredible on Loose Women

It's refreshing to see such a well-known TV presenter shun designer clothes on screen. The 56-year-old loves high street threads and her favourite stores are H&M, Marks and Spencer, as well as Zara, Boden and Jigsaw.

£19.99, Zara

We love how confident Jane is - and looking as great as she does, why shouldn't she be? In 2017, the LW star bared all in the un-airbrushed shoot for the Loose Women campaign Body Battles.

£69.99, Zara

During the shoot, the Loose ladies opened up about their biggest hangups, but Jane seemed quite relaxed."I'm kind of at peace with my body," she explained.

"I had a growth spurt at around 11 and I shot up above the boys, that left me with stretch marks at the top of my legs. But the only bit of my body I’d change is my ears – I’ve never liked my sticky out ears. My hair always covers them."

