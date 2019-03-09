Oops! Holly Willoughby forced to staple her designer dress back together as it rips before TV appearance She had to think fast…

Holly Willoughby is no doubt used to quick changes and last-minute wardrobe decisions, but she may have been caught a little off-guard during an appearance on The One Show on Thursday evening, when her £695 dress ripped moments before she went on air! Pictures of Holly preparing for her interview show her busily having her dress stapled back together by staff, before she went live to chat about the upcoming Dancing On Ice final with hosts Alex Jones and Amor Rajan.

Holly appeared on The One Show on Thursday. Image: BBC

Holly's gorgeous polka-dot outfit was by designer Rejina Pyo, and is available to buy from Harvey Nichols, if you're feeling spendy. The midi dress featured an asymmetric hem, which may have simply been stapled to avoid it being too revealing as she sat on the couch. As ever, the star's loyal stylist Angie Smith took to Instagram to share her outfit details, writing on Instagram: "Holly wearing @rejinapyo @harveynichols on @bbctheoneshow chatting @dancingonice #Monochrome #PolkaDot #HollyWilloughby."

Wardrobe malfunction or not, fans seemed to love the look. "Loved this, you always have her dressed classy and fabulous," one commented, while another added: "Love the spots!" In fact, most viewers were more than a little pre-occupied with her giddy nature during the show, with many taking to Twitter to speculate as to whether she'd been drinking before arriving on set.

"Holly Willoughby is drunk on The One Show and it’s making me LAUGH," one wrote. Another added: "Lol is Holly Willoughby drunk on #theoneshow? She’s slurring her words so much. Hilarious and beautiful regardless #alwaysafan."

The presenter didn't comment on the matter, instead choosing to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday with her best girl pals. Dressed-down casually in a chic tartan shirt, she shared a selfie with friends Emma Bunton and Shiarra Bell over lunch, writing: "Happy international woman’s day...celebrating with some of my girls today... missed you @ruby1kid."