Angie Smith reveals her secret styling weapon - and it's seriously clever... Stylish secrets from Holly Willoughby's right-hand woman...

Angie Smith is undoubtedly one of the most in-demand stylists rights now. The woman credited for transforming Holly Willoughby into a style icon, also works her magic on Laura Whitmore, Angela Scanlon and two of the Spice Girls (Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton, FYI). Impressive, right? Breaking free from her celebrity clients, Angie is currently helping women find the perfect glasses for Boots Opticians' latest campaign, Say Yes to the Specs. Angie has come to the rescue for all spectacle-wearing women with her top tips on how best to style your specs. HELLO! sat down with the super-cool professional who gave us the lowdown on her favourite style icon and who she thinks is the best-dressed royal...

Angie Smith chats all things chic

If you follow Angie on Instagram, you'll know that she has that super cool aesthetic, and looks good in EVERYTHING. But what kind of sunglasses does she reach for when she's leaving the house to style her celeb clients? "My favourite type of glasses are a wayfarer style Ray-Ban - really classic and suit everyone's face shape. Plus they are really iconic."

£230, Mulberry @ Boots

When choosing a pair of glasses, Angie has some tips: "I think you should always go to the opticians with no makeup on, and messy hair. That way, you can see what works for you in your most natural state." She added: "I'm a very practical lady. I also think you should take someone along with you that will give you an honest opinion, which will help you find a pair that you would actually want to wear. Glasses enhance your features and should make you look like the best version of yourself."

Angie's fashion must-haves are trainers! Try these, £122, APL

You may be surprised to know that Rochelle Humes' stylist has not one, but two girl crushes, and they are both VERY different. "I just love Eva Mendes - she is gorgeous. And I think that Iris Apfel is definitely the coolest glasses wearer - when you think of her, you think of her glasses." She also loves a certain Duchess of Cambridge, too. "I really like Kate's style! I think she is looking beautiful at the moment and I loved the Missoni dress she wore recently."

Angie loves Iris Apfel

Although Holly Willoughby is a fan of her nude high heels on This Morning, Angie prefers a more dressed-down shoe - 'I'm all about the trainers," she told us. And refreshingly, she doesn't just covet what's in fashion. "I'm not really into trends. You just should go with what you like."

Eva Mendes is Angie's style crush

Every stylist has a kit brimming with tricks of the trade and Angie revealed to us the number one item she can't be without. "I'm obsessed with this really good new tool actually - it looks like a staple gun. It has these plastic stitches, and if you're about to go on a night out and your hem comes down, you can literally just tack it like a nail gun, and you're good to go! It's incredible." We are so googling that one….

Angie loves her fashion staple - a must-have in her styling kit!

Boots Say Yes to the Specs launches for one day only on Monday 11 March 2019