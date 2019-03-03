Wow! Can we talk about Holly Willoughby's purple Iris Serban Dancing on Ice dress It's a winning look...

Holly Willoughby has smashed it once again with her Dancing on Ice dress on Sunday 3 March. The 38-year-old joined co-host Phillip Schofield to present the weekly ice skating show, and after last week’s sexy Versace dress, we’re pleased to see her rocking something completely different. Her one-shoulder purple frock was from Iris Serban, and it featured a long, front slit. It suited the blonde beauty perfectly and she looked happy and confident wearing it. Holly accessorised with black Gina sandals and a ring from ORTAEA. Her subtle golden tan complimented the dress colour, too!

PHOTOS: These are all of Holly Willoughby's most stunning Dancing On Ice gowns

Holly took to Instagram to share an image of her TV look, and thanked her resident glam squad. For those of you who don't know, this includes fashion stylist Angie Smith, hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO! "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff."

MORE: This is what Holly wore for week 8 of Dancing on Ice

Holly’s Dancing on Ice looks are very different to her workday uniform on This Morning, where she’s often in high-waisted trousers, midi skirts and pretty springtime dresses. For DOI it's all about the figure-hugging floor length dresses, and we've even seen her flash some skin. Yes, we're still getting over that Versace number.

Holly's had a busy weekend getting all dressed up. On Saturday the mother-of-three stepped out to host the star-studded MSC Belissima naming ceremony in Southampton, and once again all eyes were on her gorgeous outfit. The black and white Monique Lhuillier gown featured a sweetheart neckline and floor-length skirt, and is part of the brand's Spring 2019 Ready to Wear collection.

INTERESTED? Holly Willoughby's cruise ship dress is still in stock – and we have all the details