Holly Willoughby is gorgeous in teal gown for latest Dancing On Ice show It's another hit!

She's done it again! Doesn't Holly Willoughby look beautiful in this week's Dancing On Ice dress? This time around, she chose an teal Antonio Berardi gown. She wore her hair in a swept-up style and kept her makeup soft, glowing and gorgeous, as per - adding a berry lip colour, too. Taking to Instagram to post a shot of her latest look, she wrote: "Here we go... @dancingonice on @itv at 6pm... it’s a double elimination! Tonight’s #hwstyle - dress by @antonioberardiofficial shoes @ginashoesofficial jewellery by @boodlesjewellery".

Her latest ensemble comes after Holly's stunning sparkling gown from the previous week, which was surely a tough act to follow. The celestial-inspired dress was made by Jenny Packham, and accessorised with some ultra-cool sparkling hair slides by Tilly Thomas Lux. The look, like all Holly's outfits, was styled by her wardrobe guru Angie Smith. We bet the presenter is loving changing it up every week!

Take a tour of Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby's beautiful family home

Loading the player...

As ever, Holly thanked her loyal glam squad on Instagram, which is headed up by Angie – as well as hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil. She has previously told HELLO! how much she relies on them. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she said. "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

Holly's sparkly number was also a hit with viewers

Holly’s Dancing on Ice looks are very different to her working-day uniform on This Morning, where she’s often in high-waisted trousers, midi skirts and pretty tea dresses. The star has revealed previously that most of her style icons are those she has met while working on the ITV daytime show, telling us: "Often when someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett."

Holly Willoughby just wore the puffer jacket you always wanted