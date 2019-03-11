Newlywed Billie Faiers' honeymoon outfit is a total Zara bargain We need this high street bargain!

The gorgeous Billie Faiers is high on life right now! Having just married in the Maldives, the former TOWIE star told her Instagram followers that she had hot-footed it to a nearby island for her honeymoon, and we are loving her latest look - which turns out to be a Zara steal. The older sister of Sam Faiers gave us all a lesson on sun-drenched style, rocking a blush pink ruffle top from Zara which boasted a straight neckline and funky straps. We couldn't believe how inexpensive it was - just £17.99 and best of all, it is still available online in all sizes should you wish to splurge. It appears that new husband Greg is on hand to take pictures of his new wife - Billie shared another snap on Instagram where she's sporting a crisp white bikini, and she wrote: "HoneyMoon Time... I’m not going to lie @gregory_shep is already getting bugged out with the amount of photos he is going to be taking! #husbandsofinstagram."

Billie shared some snaps of her honeymoon

Back in January, Billie spilled the beans to HELLO! on what her wedding party will be wearing. Billie revealed: "For the girls, I'm probably going to go for something really comfortable - I don't want anything itchy and fussy for them - just something really light, flowy and really cute. Probably more Boho than frills and bows."

£17.99, Zara

She added: "And then for the boys, just something really lovely and neutral as well. I won't put them in mini suits because they're young but I'll put them in something like the same sort of colours as Greg."

Billie's honeymoon looks incredible

The new series of the Mummy Diaries has just started on ITV and we are loving the new show, which is a big hit with viewers. The duo spoke to HELLO! about why the show is so popular, and the sisters think it's something to with being realistic.

Sam explained: "It's not like Instagram that’s all pretty and perfect… I think it's nice for mums to look at our show and think Thank God! It's not just me- the tantrums, the not sleeping, all of it!"

