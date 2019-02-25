Exclusive: Samantha Faiers reveals Holly Willoughby has influenced her next career move This is so exciting...

Although Sam and Billie Faiers have both dismissed the idea of appearing on hit ITV show Dancing on Ice like their former co-star Gemma Collins, because of their commitments to their families, they have revealed their next move to HELLO!, and you won't be disappointed.

Mum-of-two Sam is following in the footsteps of TV stars Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis – and is designing her own soft furnishings collection including bedding and curtains! Holly and Emma both have popular home collections with Dunelm, which can be purchased in store or online – and we won't have to wait much longer to see Sam's. "I can't wait for it to be out there!", she told HELLO! Paul and Rosie's mum is keeping tight lipped about her exciting project and has yet to confirm who she will be working with and when we can expect the launch to happen.

Sam has announced her own soft furnishings collection

The sisters are not new to the world of business, with Billie running Minnie's Boutique alongside Samantha until the younger star took a step back in 2017. The joint fashion brand excelled whilst the girls were on The Only Way is Essex and this inspired Samantha to partner with boyfriend Paul Knightley to create online clothing company, All Bits London. As well as both shops, Billie also has a collection with In the Style but when questioned why Samantha's new project was so exciting, Billie stated: "people get excited when something different is coming rather than just clothes." It seems that everyone is excited that the reality television stars are breaking away from clothing with Sam's first move to soft furnishing collections.

Late last year, in December, Sam revealed her newest clothing venture, My Little Darlin, a handmade and personalised baby clothing online shop. Accusations of copying designs from a small independent business hauled her launch, but in mid February, the 28-year-old's website went live, offering premium clothing pieces with personalised initials.

