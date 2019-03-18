Holly Willoughby's posh check coat she wore in NYC is actually a high street buy We love this spring must-have!

Holly Willoughby had a blast as she jetted off to New York City at the weekend and we loved her transatlantic wardrobe! Not only did she wear a pretty floral dress to watch the Disney show Frozen on Broadway, but we were very taken with her gorgeous check, trench-style coat, which she wore during the entire trip. Teaming it with smart black rollneck, it gave us all the Jackie O vibes and because HW is partial to a designer label or two, we assumed the coat would have a hefty price tag. So you can imagine our surprise when we discovered it was actually from high street store & Other Stories and priced at £159. The trench trench has a fab, built-in belt waist belt, front pockets and belted wrist cuffs. It is still in stock online now, and would be a great buy for all those spring showers.

Holly looked chic in NYC and we loved her check coat

In one Instagram snap, Holly, 38, posed alongside Caissie Levy and Patti Murin - two actresses from the Frozen show.

£159, & Other Stories

Clearly a little star-struck, she wrote: "Whistle stop weekend in NY with the highlight being meeting Anna and Elsa, the stars of @frozenbroadway," she wrote. "The kid's first Broadway experience and we all just LOVED it... as a huge fan it exceeded all expectations and that is saying something! Thank you @disney for the tickets... you made our weekend."

MORE: Loved Holly Willoughby's pink check Mango skirt? It's 40 per cent off in the mid-season sale

When you head to NYC, there a few must-see landmarks and Holly certainly made the most of them.The ITV favourite shared a snap from the top of the Empire State Building and inside an iconic yellow taxi. On Sunday, the presenter shared a rare snap of her family on Instagram, showing her three children Belle, seven, Chester, four and Harry, nine, walking through Times Square with Holly's husband Dan. "The best of Times (Square) with these four," the This Morning frontwoman wrote.

READ: Holly Willoughby wears fake eyelashes - and they cost just £4