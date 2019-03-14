Rochelle Humes has been taking swimsuit tips from Holly Willoughby Great minds think alike!

Ohhh to be Rochelle Humes right now! The stunning mother-of-two is currently on a sun-soaked holiday in Dubai and as much as the backdrop is majorly dreamy, it's her swimsuit that is making waves with us. In her latest Instagram snap, the wife of Marvin Humes was seen frolicking on the sands in a gorgeous peach swimsuit by Hunza G. The high leg swimsuit had a flattering square neck, spaghetti shoulder straps, and an open back which was finished with a brown tortoiseshell buckle. Made in the brand's trademark seersucker lycra mix, it gave the former Saturday's singer the best shape ever. Be warned though… this swimwear staple doesn't come cheap - a costume like this will set you back a cool £140.

Rochelle looked stunning in Dubai

Maybe Rochelle has been taking tips from a certain Holly Willoughby? The ITV favourite put the brand back on the map again in 2018 when she was pictured in the brand's bubble-gum pink version.

£140, Hunza G

Cut in the same ribbed style, fans loved the sexy low back which is known for being a super comfortable fit. And although a pricey pick, the mother-of-three got her wear out of the eye-catching design, wearing it on two separate holidays. And, it isn't just Holly and Rochelle either - Kim Kardashian-West and Billie Faiers have shown their love for the brand, rocking Hunza G bikinis.

Holly Willoughby has a pink swimsuit from Hunza G

If you fancy dipping your toe in the seersucker pool but don't want to splash the cash, we've found some great alternatives - swimsuits with very similar textures, but for less.

Get the look! Topshop, £20

Cool gal brand Monki has a great £25 version in racing green, which you can purchase at ASOS.

£25, Monki @ ASOS

Topshop has also come up trumps - wowing shoppers with a lovely yellow offering that is designed in the same slouchy cut, for just £20. Result!

