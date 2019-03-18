Loved Holly Willoughby's pink check Mango skirt? It's 40 per cent off in the mid-season sale Catch this sale bargain while you can….

Holly Willoughby may have just touched-down in London Town after a whistle-stop trip to New York City, but the This Morning star was back to work and looking fresher than ever on Monday morning. The 38-year-old dazzled viewers in a stunning pink check skirt from Mango, which to our absolute delight, is marked down to £29.99 in the brand's mid-season sale. Originally priced at £49.99, it's currently available online in all sizes and we are so hitting the checkout button on our lunch break. Holly kept it contemporary by adding an £87 contrasting denim shirt by J.Crew - the same high street brand loved by the Duchess of Sussex. Fellow ITV favourite Andrea McLean has also worn this skirt on Loose Women. The brunette beauty styled it differently though; teaming it with a pastel pink Marks & Spencer jumper and high heels from Kurt Geiger.

Holly looked incredible in her Mango skirt

Celebrity Juice star Holly is clearly a big fan of this particular print - back in January the TV star wore the same design but in a dress version.

£29.99, Mango

The £59.99 frock was made in a lovely flared shape with a round neckline, long sleeves and a teardrop fastening at back. The 37-year-old teamed it with her favourite pair of nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi and even added a splash of pink lipstick which coordinated perfectly with the sugary tones of her look.

Holly's denim shirt is £87 by J.Crew

And it is no surprise that HW has stepped out in pink once again - after all, it is one of her favourite tones to wear.

"Stop being nervous about wearing pink!" she told HELLO!. "Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers."

