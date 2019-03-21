Lorraine Kelly's £45 zebra-print dress is a BIG hit with Colin Farrell Lorraine's animal print dress appears to have special powers...

Lorraine Kelly looked fabulous on the Lorraine show on Thursday, wearing a funky midi dress from V by Very. The safari-inspired print is bang-on-trend and is giving us major jungle fever! Priced at £45, we love the tiger-stripe print, the fitted top which has a high neck and slinky long sleeves, which was finished with a swishy skirt. The sleek black belt defined her tiny waist and the fact she only added simple black high heel shoes, letting her frock do all the talking made it all the more perfect. The dress is currently available online in all sizes, and would be a great party outfit. One fan took to Instagram and wrote: "Loved your outfit today, you looking shamazing!"

Lorraine looked lush in her zebra-print dress

Colin Farrell was on the show and temporarily forgot his cousin's name during the interview, and it sounded like it was all down to Lorraine's choice of attire.

He joked: "My cousin whose name I can't remember... Martina! I'm so sorry! Lorraine makes me nervous when she wears leopard-skin print. Be still my beating loins, I mean heart!" Earlier in the interview, he also complimented the presenter, saying: "You look well too, you look gorgeous! Lovely animal print!"

What we love about the 59-year-old is that she isn't afraid to be bold with her fashion choices.

Encouraging her viewers to embrace trends in their own way, the Scottish star told HELLO!: "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that." The mother-of-one also told us the one item she tries to stay away from. "Anything super short I couldn’t do it! In 2015, I had to get rid of my mini-kilt which was a shame." So miniskirts and shorts are out for LK then!

