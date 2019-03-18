These £19.50 Marks & Spencer black block heels look a lot like Kate Middleton's A royal dupe on the high street!

Oh, how we loved the Duchess of Cambridge's St. Patrick’s Day outfit she stepped out in on Sunday! The wife of Prince William decided to go for green to match the mood, rocking a custom-made green Alexander McQueen coat to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their base. Keeping it classic, she carried a co-ordinating clutch bag and the most fabulous pair of Gianvito Rossi 'Piper' suede pumps. Kate tends to sport a stiletto typically, or, of course, a pair of nude high heels, so when we see her working something a little different, we can't help but notice. The £510 heels look very comfortable but that pricetag sadly doesn't suit all budgets. However, we spied that Marks & Spencer has a similar pair, with the same block heel and pointed to, for a purse-friendly £19.50. Result!

Kate wore her Gianvito Rossi 'Piper' pumps at the weekend which cost £510

It appears that Kate is enjoying wearing this type of shoe - having worn them just four days before at the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Lambeth.

£19.50, Marks & Spencer

The mother-of-three wowed onlookers in an eye-catching purple Gucci blouse, which came complete with a pussy-bow necktie. The Duchess teamed the shirt with a pair of black trousers by Jigsaw, carried a fabulous croc bag by Aspinal London and her shoes topped the look off perfectly.

Speaking of Kate's outfit that day, many onlookers realised that the royal actually wore her £799 blouse the wrong way round! The blouse has the button section at the back, but Kate had the buttons done up at the front, with the ribbon side of the bow sightly concealing them.

on the Net-A-Porter website (where the shirt is stocked) the description states: "Cut from fluid silk-crepe, this style has a loose silhouette and features fabric-covered buttons that run down the back." Either way, the stunning royal makes it look sensational, so let's face it, it didn't really matter!

