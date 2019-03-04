This Marks & Spencer silk shirt is the most gorgeous colour ever - proven by Charlotte Hawkins What a high street gem..

Charlotte Hawkins looked incredible on Good Morning Britain in the sleekest silk shirt from Marks & Spencer. We loved the eye-catching teal colour; it was a great shade on her porcelain skin. The mother-of-one tucked the pretty top into the waistband of her black culottes from Whistles and added high heel stilettos from Kurt Geiger. This look is what you call a true office wear outfit - smart, professional yet still fun. Charlotte, we salute you! Sadly, the GMB presenter's top is a past-season buy, but there are plenty of silk blouses at M&S right now in a variety of shades, so you can still get the look for less.

We loved Charlotte's teal silk shirt from Marks & Spencer

Last week, it appeared that Charlotte Hawkins took inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge and her mother Carole Middleton - she wore a stunning dress by high end brand Goat - the same label that Kate and her mother both wear.

Pink, £29.50 and blue, £27.50, both Marks & Spencer

The royal wore the label a whopping four times in one month back in 2017. It was her go-to choice of brand when she was carrying little Prince Louis. The mother of-three memorably wore the Eloise Tunic dress in a deep cranberry shade that set her back £480. The frock sold out almost immediately but not before her mother Carole snapped it up too. Charlotte is in great company with that one...

Charlotte is styled by Debbie Harper, who goes by the name 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram. She also turns her hands to Kate Garraway's wardrobe too. Kate spoke to HELLO! and explained that Debbie has helped all the ITV ladies come out of their shell when it comes to on-screen looks.

Kate explained: "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine, we've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps, but I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."