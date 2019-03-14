Charlotte Hawkins' Cheltenham races look was very similar to another royal attendee Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…

We always look forward to Charlotte Hawkins' yearly racing season looks, and on Wednesday she arrived to front ITV's coverage at the Cheltenham Festival - looking smart as ever in a tailored raspberry outfit. And, we couldn't help but notice that the newsreader's chosen hat was pretty similar to that of Zara Tindall's, who was also at the event that day. Made in a similar hue and also featuring leafy foliage embellishments, we reckon both Charlotte and Zara have already spotted one of Spring/Summer 2019's hottest shades.

Zara and Charlotte opted for hats from the same designer

It was a deliberate choice, however, since both hats were made by one of the royal family's favourites, Juliette Milinery, who has also made headwear for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Good Morning Britain star's headpiece was the Silk Floral Feather Percher, which sells for £530, while Zara's was bespoke. The pair did differ in their outfit choices, with Charlotte choosing a printed skirt suit by designer Claire Mischevani. She dressed for the cold by adding a pair of knee-high boots by Fairfax & Favor and popped on some sparkling Giovanni Raspini jewellery, too.

Zara also chose to wrap up warm, wearing a bespoke burgundy Margot Coat by Pip Howeson, matching leather gloves and black tights and heels. Her top-handle Aspinal of London bag is a style also loved by the Duchess of Cornwall and Pippa Middleton, who have both also been photographed carrying it.

Rocking designers Chanel and Stuart Weitzman

No doubt we will see more racing style from both Zara and Charlotte, who both love the sport and all the dressing-up fun that comes with it! For day one of the Cheltenham event, Zara wowed us again in a who's who of designer pieces, wearing over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots and a classic quilted Chanel bag. Her structured navy blue coat was by Guinea London, and her gorgeous bespoke hat - made again by Juliette Millinery - added a pop of teal.

