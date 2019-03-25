Holly Willoughby's new Reiss dress would be perfect for your next wedding guest outfit Invited to a wedding and have no clue what to wear? Holly gives a helping hand…

Holly Willoughby loves Reiss - she wears the high-end high-street brand quite often when she presents This Morning alongside her work husband Phillip Schofield. Her latest look, courtesy of the premium high-street store, is a gorgeous floral 'Mara' dress, and Holly looks stunning. It's described on the website as "the perfect piece for in-between seasons," and considering the blue sky can be rather misleading at this time of year, we have to agree. On the shopping website, it recommends that you wear the £235 dress with "simple nude sandals for effortless off-duty flair," but the only advice Holly listens to is that of her stylist, Angie Smith. For Monday's show, Holly opted for her go-to Gianvito Rossi stilettos.

We're taking tips from Holly with this dress - not for sitting on the sofa though - but for a Spring wedding. If you're looking for the perfect wedding guest dress, this could well be it. The price isn't cheap, but since when did florals go out of fashion for spring? NEVER. You'll be wearing this for years to come. The model on the Reiss website has been styled with a white blazer, which completes the look perfectly.

The Mara dress, £235, Reiss

The 38-year-old TV presenter - who is currently on our TV screens Monday to Thursday on This Morning, and on Thursday evenings on Celebrity Juice - often wears pretty, floral dresses for her workwear wardrobe, and her fans seem to really love it when she does. On Monday morning she posted a photo of herself wearing this outfit to her 5.3 million followers, the likes and comments rolled in fast. One wrote: "No matter what Holly wears, she looks amazing." While another added: "Love this dress. Wore it on Friday and got lots of compliments." And even Reiss stepped in, saying: "Our Mara dress looks stunning on you" - followed with a red heart emoji.

As of going to press, this dress has already sold out in a size 14. We predict the 'Holly Effect' is in full swing, so let's see how fast this dress sells out, shall we?

