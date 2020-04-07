Nichola Murphy
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby loves her bright outfits, from vibrant pinks to smouldering reds and brooding blues. See her rainbow dresses to brighten up your coronavirus lockdown wardrobe…
Holly Willoughby has brightened up our days amid the coronavirus lockdown by continuing to present This Morning in colourful, floral outfits - she really is a ray of sunshine when it comes to fashion! From cheerful yellow sundresses to bold red trouser suits, it's clear that the mother-of-three is not afraid to experiment with the different hues of the rainbow and even colour-clashing ensembles.
But this wasn't always the case - Holly told HELLO! in 2018 that she has become much braver with her colour palettes over the years. "Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super fashionable - but you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera," she said. The Celebrity Juice star certainly practises what she preaches, wowing fans in everything from violet to pink, green and blue.
Take a look at Holly's gorgeous rainbow outfits in the video below...
