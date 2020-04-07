Holly Willoughby has brightened up our days amid the coronavirus lockdown by continuing to present This Morning in colourful, floral outfits - she really is a ray of sunshine when it comes to fashion! From cheerful yellow sundresses to bold red trouser suits, it's clear that the mother-of-three is not afraid to experiment with the different hues of the rainbow and even colour-clashing ensembles.

READ: 13 celebrities embracing their natural hair to inspire your lockdown look

But this wasn't always the case - Holly told HELLO! in 2018 that she has become much braver with her colour palettes over the years. "Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super fashionable - but you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera," she said. The Celebrity Juice star certainly practises what she preaches, wowing fans in everything from violet to pink, green and blue.

Take a look at Holly's gorgeous rainbow outfits in the video below...

Loading the player...

MORE: Holly Willoughby’s best floral dresses: from M&S to & Other Stories