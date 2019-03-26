Holly Willoughby's black and white polka dot skirt has This Morning fans going wild HW's latest look has us all in a tizz

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Tuesday morning and we are just dotty about her look. The uber-glam ITV favourite wore a stunning white skirt with cute black polka dots from Winser London. The £149 number was made from a lovely satin material, in an easy, pull-on style. The contrasting black spots gave it a majorly summery feel and looked great paired with Holly's cream cropped sweater, £75, by knitwear brand Pure London. As always, Holly added her favourite £500 shoes by Gianvito Rossi. If the skirt is a little out of your price range, don't worry, we have rounded up some great lookalikes below.

We are dotty about HW's skirt

The mother-of-three has been very busy by the looks of her Instagram feed. On Monday, the Celebrity Juice star shared some backstage videos of her shooting the latest commercial for Garnier Nutrisse - the haircare brand she is an ambassador for, alongside Davina McCall.

Get the look! £35, SilkFred

Last year, Holly took to Instagram to let her followers know that despite being paid by the brand, she genuinely does use the product.

£46, Oasis

Holly said at the time: "So, probably my most asked question on social media is, do I actually dye my own hair using Garnier Nutrisse Blonde? And the answer is YES.

Holly and Davina are #hairgoals

"I mean, I can't believe it comes as that much of a surprise to people. Although saying that, I can, in a way, because when I first started using it, and Garnier approached me to be their brand ambassador, I thought 'I'd love to, I use loads of your other products but I'm not sure you're going to get me to the right blonde."

She added: "I'm not sure you can get me MY blonde - the Holly Blonde. And it did and I was completely surprised. So the answer to that is yes I do, and you should try it because it leaves your hair really soft and shiny, and the blonde that you wanna be."

