Love Holly Willoughby's retro print top on This Morning? Meghan Markle has the dress version Holly's latest outfit has a royal edge...

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Thursday's This Morning, rocking a very funky, caramel-toned outfit that is one of our fave looks she has sported all week! The blonde beauty teamed her suede mini skirt from Reiss with a pair of white boots from Office and the coolest retro print top, which costs £135, also from the luxury high street store. The top featured a zany print in the same colour as the skirt, which had a price tag of £265. If the top looks familiar - that's because the Duchess of Sussex wore it in a dress version two weeks ago! The wife of Prince Harry met with leading feminists and national figures to mark International Women's Day earlier this month and looked incredible at the event, wearing the 60s-style shift dress but in the monochrome version. The fancy number was priced at £185 and she teamed it with a black blazer, bare legs and a pair of black suede court shoes. Great minds clearly think alike...

We loved Holly's retro-print top

Holly, 38, is an admirer of the pregnant Duchess. HELLO! sat down with the ITV favourite last year ahead of the royal wedding, and she predicted what kind of wedding dress Meghan would wear - and she was pretty spot on.

Top, £135, and Skirt, £265, Reiss

"I think she is going to go for something super clean, sleek and simple. She's such a beauty, with amazing hair, skin and eyes, so I think it will be very classic," she said.

Meghan looked incredible in a dress version of the Reiss top

Did Holly know something we didn't? We are majorly impressed at how accurate she was!

£185, Reiss

The mother-of-three also divulged what she would wear if she were a guest, too.

"As it's a Spring wedding, I would definitely be wearing something pastel and floral for the big day and as it's a royal wedding, definitely a hat - the bigger the better," she confessed.

