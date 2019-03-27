Holly Willoughby's ultra-luxurious Celebrity Juice outfit is worth over £1000 Lucky lady!

We're getting an extra dose of Holly Willoughby's style over the next few weeks, since she's back on our screens for Celebrity Juice! Hoorah. And, Holly's Instagram followers are even given a sneaky peek into her future outfits, since she films the show on Tuesdays. Not one to miss an #OOTD post, she's already shared another look from the 2019 series – and fans seem to be seriously impressed with her casual-cool outfit, put together as ever by her fashion stylist Angie Smith.

Holly's latest look for Celebrity Juice

Holly's monochrome look features a mega-pricey item – her striped satin shirt, by Monse, sells for £985 at Harvey Nichols. With its gorgeous asymmetric hemline, we can see why the presenter fell for its charms – and teamed with her denim Rag & Bone mini skirt, £240, we have to admit it looked pretty perfect. She finished the look with a pair of ankle boots from L.K. Bennett, a brand she often wears for her This Morning appearances.

The star has embraced a more laidback style for her work on shows such as Celebrity Juice and 2018's I'm A Celebrity­. Chatting to HELLO! recently, she revealed that comfort is increasingly more important to her. "I've got to be comfortable, gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times," she said. No doubt her latest easy outfit was right on the money, eh?

She also revealed that she doesn't worry about what size she wears in her favourite staples. "When you're trying on clothes - and this is something I've learnt - we really hold on tight to what size we are," she added. "I really think you should try clothes on because sometimes you'll find that even though you're, say, a twelve in a jumper, you'll put it on and it'll be cut big and boxy and you might think 'actually I love this but I might wear it in a ten or an eight and I'll tuck it in'. So ignore sizes and just try stuff on because you should wear it how you want to wear it, and not let the size dictate."

