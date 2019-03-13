Holly Willoughby's black and white mini dress is a LOT cheaper that you may think Holly's dress is so cute...

Holly Willoughby is back on This Morning and she is looking better than ever. The 38-year-old blonde beauty left her midi skirts and tailored trousers at home, instead choosing to rock a mini dress. The black and white kilt-style dress is made in a lovely crepe material and is from Warehouse. Priced at £30 in the brand's mid-season sale, it has just sold out in the monochrome colourway but can still be purchased in a flattering green tone, which you can bag at House Of Fraser. Holly decided to funk up her look even further, choosing to opt for a pair of high heel boots by one of her favourite shoe shops, Office.

Holly's look is put together by the same team of professionals, - stylist Angie Smith, hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neill. Without her trio squad, Holly admits she doesn't know where she would be. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO!

You can still buy Holly's dress in green, £30, Warehouse

Helpfully, her team always list what products they use on Holly and what clothes they dress her in, so if you want Holly's look, you know where to go!

Eye2Eye, £18 each, TRINNY London

At the Dancing on Ice final on Sunday, Holly's makeup artist Patsy showed off her Hollywood style makeover in a series of up-close shots on Instagram, and we were excited to discover she used quite a few items from the TRINNY London makeup range (devised by Trinny Woodall).

Patsy used the Eye2Eye shadows in Wisdom and Fortune (a shimmering molten copper shade and a warm, neutral putty) the Lip in Luxe Tashi ( a burnished coral nude, with tones of warm peachy beige) and a slick of milky peach lipgloss - Lip Glow in Maddie.

