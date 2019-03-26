Marks & Spencer's pink silk blouse from Holly Willoughby's range is down to just £15 Catch it before it goes!

Holly Willoughby's edit with Marks & Spencer is a best-seller. We love everything from the line so far - from THAT pink leopard print dress to the denim boiler suit you can't get anywhere - it's all good stuff. In one of the stunning promotional shoots that appears on the website, Holly can be seen rocking a very cute pink satin blouse with billowing sleeves and a high neckline. Originally priced at £29.50, it's now down to just £15 in the mid-season sale and what's more, there are still a fair few sizes left online. Holly said of the look: "This is such a pretty colour and the shape of it is so nice – I love the zips at the cuffs. You can wear it with everything from jeans to a pencil skirt."

This silk top is part of 'Holly's Must-Haves' for Marks & Spencer

The blush pink salmon colour is perfect for spring and can be worn so many ways - dressed down with skinny denims, and teamed with tailored trousers and a smart pair of trainers.

You can now pick up this top for just £15

Holly is a big fan of the pretty colour and has often urged her fans to embrace the girly shade. "I love pink anyway and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink."

She told HELLO!: "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all."

Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think it sort of reflects off you so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers."

