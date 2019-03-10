Holly Willoughby's Dancing On Ice final dress has to be seen to be believed It's another winner for us...

Holly Willoughby is back on our screens in her last Dancing On Ice outfit for the current series! For Sunday night's tense final, Holly went for a pale pink Peter Langner dress featuring black detail, chosen as ever by her loyal stylist Angie Smith. She looked totally gorgeous with a flawless hair and makeup look by her other glam squad members Ciler Peksah and Patsy O'Neill, too.

The presenter has had a pretty stylish few weeks – aside from her coveted daily looks for This Morning, she also launched her in-demand denim edit with high street favourite Marks & Spencer. Unsurprisingly, plenty of the cult pieces have sold out already, including an on-trend utility jumpsuit which has proved to be a favourite.

Holly celebrated her sell-out by snapping a selfie in the boiler suit, writing: "So happy you love this as much as me!!! My @marksandspencer Jumpsuit has sold out online so please send me pictures of you wearing yours with the #hollysmusthaves ... want to see how fab you look and how you’ve styled it up! So versatile... living in mine!" We wonder if it's her choice of casual-wear backstage at DOI?

The star has spoken previously about how her stylist Angie has helped her change-up her style. Talking about their friendship, Holly recently told HELLO!: "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff."

She's also admitted that she hasn't always been so confident with fashion. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it … But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things," she added.