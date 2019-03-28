Holly Willoughby's latest Celebrity Juice look is all kinds of gorgeous We. Want. Everything.

It's safe to say viewers are loving Holly Willoughby's fashion looks for Celebrity Juice - are we right? The star was back on our screens on Thursday night for the next instalment, with guests Samia Longchambon and Will Mellor on her team. No doubt plenty of viewers are keen to know where her outfit's from! We can reveal that her sleek corduroy trouser suit is by Frame - the jacket costs £545 and the matching trousers (with a cool ankle slit) are £295. Holly's shoes are by one of her favourite designers, Gina, in the 'Narcissus' style which sells for £695. Woah.

Thursday's Celebrity Juice squad!

As for the star's beauty look, created as ever by her go-to makeup artist Patsy O'Neill, Holly kept it simple with sheer glowing skin, black eyeliner and spring-like coral lipstick. Her blonde bob was teased into beachy waves by hairdresser Ciler Peksah, who uses a Hot Tools tong to create the signature soft curl - and Batiste dry shampoo, Oribe texture spray and Bumble & Bumble root powder to create Holly's undone finish.

Fact: Holly Willoughby's red leopard print dress on This Morning is SO flattering

Loading the player...

The presenter often wears more high-end designers for evening shows such as Celebrity Juice, while she usually sticks to high street dresses and skirts for her This Morning duties. Holly has admitted that working with her stylist Angie Smith has pushed her out of her comfort zone when it comes to fashion, however.

Holly chose a suit by Frame for the show

"Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff," She recently told HELLO!. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it … But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

Marks & Spencer's pink silk blouse from Holly Willoughby's range is down to just £15