Fact: Holly Willoughby's red leopard print dress on This Morning is SO flattering She looks incredible right now…

Holly Willoughby wore a red leopard print dress on Thursday's This Morning show, wowing viewers with the statement frock. The long-sleeved dress has to be one of the most flattering styles we've seen the 38-year-old wear - thanks to the cinched in mock croc belt at the waist. The 'Jungle Cat' dress is from Whistles, which is one of her favourite high-street stores, and it's selling like hot cakes. Priced at £179, the dress is currently only available on the Whistles website in sizes 6, 14, and 16. Be warned: These are all low in stock as well. If you want to get in there fast, you know what to do.

There's no denying that Holly has a great figure - she has never divulged her 'weight loss secrets' - once saying: "I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that's all that matters." And she avoids talking about what she eats because she doesn't want to encourage eating disorders amongst her fans. But it's believed the changes in her body were down to a new love for Pilates and for having more time for self-care now that her children are older.

Holly began taking private Pilates classes at home with trainer Lynne Robinson, who told The Sun: "Holly had postnatal mat work classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core. The exercises help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."

As well, in a conversation with Lorraine Kelly on her TV show, Holly said the changes with her body was partly down to just having more time. "My children are a bit older. You get to that point where you have a bit more time to yourself," she said, adding: "I think as long as you’re happy and healthy that's most important."

The mum of three's working wardrobe is always a huge hit with fans, and she keeps her Instagram followers up to date with her outfits, but she confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she told HELLO! "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

The M&S brand ambassador also opened up about experimenting with style. "Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all," she said.