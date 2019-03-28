Michelle Keegan's cute holiday headband is driving fans crazy Is this the same headband Michelle wore back in January?

Michelle Keegan just sent Instagram wild with a tiny piece of material – oh, the power! The Our Girl star is currently enjoying a break away with her TV presenter husband Mark Wright in the Caribbean, with the loved-up pair sharing snaps of their romantic holiday on social media. On Thursday, Mark posted the cutest photo of himself and Michelle on a night out in Barbados on his Instagram page, writing: "Caribbean night are the best nights." It has to be said, Michelle looks like a total babe in the snap (when does she not?). Yes, her black two-piece ensemble is super-cute and we lurve her matching espadrilles but what's really got her fans in a spin is that funky yellow headband.

Photo credit: Instagram / Mark Wright

"There were plenty of compliments for the couple, with one fan tagging a friend saying: "That’s the headband I tried on," and then writing, "Primark." However, we had a look on the Primark website but couldn't find a mustard hairband. It could well be the same accessory Michelle wore back in January. At the time, the star shared a snap of herself in a yellow hairband on her Instagram Stories and it resembled a £4.99 hairband from H&M.

Photo credit: uk.accessorize.com

If you fancy getting your hands on a similar sunny headband, how about this lookalike from Accessorize, which retails for only £9? Just the accessory for hot holiday evenings when you're hair's full of sea salt (vaguely remember this feeling).

The showbiz couple are spending more time together since Mark ended his contract with US show Extra. Speaking to The Sun last month, he said: "I'm no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time." He added: "It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family."

