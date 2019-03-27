Susanna Reid wore THE cutest berry dress by Sosandar and it's in the sale! The star stood out in this maroon number

Ooh, we love a celeb fashion bargain. Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid wore the most stunning berry fit-and-flare dress on Wednesday morning's show. The star looked sensational in the knee-length number, which flattered her figure perfectly. It's one of those gorgeous dresses we'd all like in our wardrobe – ideal for work, date night or a spring wedding. Susanna's dress is by celeb favourite brand Sosandar and the best news is, the item is currently in the sale on the label's website. Yes, the cute frock is reduced from £69 to £34.50 making it one fab bargain. Watch the website go crazy.

Photo credit: Instagram / Debbie Dresses

Sosandar's dark berry fit-and-flare dress is available in sizes six to 20 and features a sassy cut out neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and a lovely ruffled hem. It's also got a chic d-ring belt, which we think gives it that extra wow factor.

Photo credit: sosandar.com

Susanna teamed her berry dress with some elegant heels featuring a cream and berry pattern that matched nicely with her outfit. Beauty-wise, the presenter styled her hair in a glamorous wavy look, wore a pink-toned lipstick and went for a smoky eye.

Photo credit: Instagram / Debbie Dresses

Good Morning Britain stylist Debbie Harper posted a snap of Susanna's berry dress on her Instagram page, where she regularly shares photos of the show's hosts and their daily looks. The previous day, Debbie posted a picture of Susanna's vibrant blue dress from Marks & Spencer, which is down to just £20.50 from £35. Another high street steal!

