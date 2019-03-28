Kate Garraway wore Pantone's colour of the year on Good Morning Britain and we love it The star totally nailed the coral trend

Another style smash from the lovely Kate Garraway! The Good Morning Britain host has got us feeling all spring-like with her cheerful coral day dress – don't you just love it? The star wore the outfit on Thursday's show; one of our favourite of Kate's dresses so far this year. Those chic three-quarter length sleeves, the stunning scoop neckline, belted waist and draped skirt create one seriously flattering frock. Plus, the shade just happens to be Pantone's colour of the year: living coral. Kate's stylist Debbie Harper shared a snap of the presenter in the dress on her Instagram page, writing: "@kategarrawaywearing @bombshellhq dress @nextofficial heels!"

Photo credit: Instagram / Debbiedresses

The vibrant outfit is by London fashion label Bombshell, who were super chuffed to see Kate wearing their dress on TV. On the store's Instagram page, they posted a snap of Kate in their frock, saying: "WOW. What an amazing surprise to put the tv on this morning and see @kategarraway looking utterly resplendent in our coral Scoop Bombshell."

The Coral Bombshell 'Stretch Luxe' Scoop Neck ¾ Sleeve Jersey Dress is currently available in sizes eight to 22 online at the price of £159. A pretty good investment we'd say, as it's one of those outfits you'll wear time and time again. Plus the dress is machine washable (love that) and has a cool natural viscose stretch lining.

Kate teamed the piece with some cute brown closed-toe heels by Next and went for a minimal accessory look, just wearing a couple of rings. The star matched her lippy to her coral dress, accentuated her eyes with a dark smoky eyeshadow and wore her hair in a casual down style.

We predict a rush on this outfit, especially as the same dress comes in an array of colours, from post-box red to forest green. Top marks Kate.

