Kimono chic! Vogue Williams is spring style goals at London fashion launch

We're loving Vogue Williams' latest look. The TV presenter and model, who became mum to her baby boy Theodore in September 2018 with husband Spencer Matthews, wore a gorgeous kimono to a London fashion launch on Wednesday evening. The new mum, who is known for her love of fitness, attended the Octavia Hix SS19 collection at Baar and Bass, looking stylish as ever in the zebra-print kimono by the designer. She paired the piece with some blue skinny jeans, a cute white top and some sassy silver sandals. We need to get ourselves a kimono like Vogue's – the perfect cover up for a night out or a day at the beach.

The Octavia Hix Lola kimono retails at £280, comes in one size and is made from modal satin. Vogue has clearly been working out regularly; her legs looking super toned in those jeans and showing off some killer abs (*hotfoots it to the gym).

The stunning star recently revealed how she's most comfortable in fitness clothing, despite often dressing up for glam London events. On Tuesday, she posted to her Instagram: "Managed to pry myself out of gym gear yesterday, can’t say the same about today! I love clothes and I love dressing up but I also REALLY love spending my days in gym gear... this outfit is one of my new faves."

Vogue also opened up to HELLO! about her race-day style, ahead of judging Ladies' Day outfits at the Investec Derby Festiva. She said: "Thank God I'm not pregnant this year so I can wear what I want. I'll go for something more figure-flattering – because I can. I'm going to try and do a whole vintage look this year – I think that would be quite cool. Even when you go to weddings now, you think: 'Oh God, someone else is going to be wearing this?' If you go vintage, you don’t have that problem."

