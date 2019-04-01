Marks & Spencer's latest handbag is a dead ringer for Chloe's iconic saddle bag That is what you call a designer dupe...

Oh to have a Chloe bag! The French company is loved by celebrities all over the world - from Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian. The brand's designer bags are big business - sleek, roomy and available in a plethora of colours, they are the arm candy to be seen in. But with prices starting at £500, they can be hugely purse-busting. But, if you want to get the designer look for less - you have to check out Marks & Spencer, ASAP. The brand has just released the 'Saddle Cross Body Bag' in orange and navy blue and trust us - it looks near identical to the instantly recognisable 'Tess bag' but at £29.50, it's much easier on the purse-strings! With the same magnet fastening and zip-secured pockets, it is made in the same curved shape, with standout stitching and metallic gold accents. Uncanny!

The Marks & Spencer bag that looks just like the Chloe 'Tess' bag

It isn't just the Hollywood A-List that love a Chloe bag - some of our favourite royal ladies are also big fans.

The Chloe Tess bag, £1,245

Two weeks ago, Princess Eugenie paid an official visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London - to open the new Stanmore Building - and dressed to impress, in a stunning cream tweed dress by Maje, whilst carrying a navy blue Chloe 'Nile' bag which comes in at a cool £1000.

Princess Eugenie loves her Chloe 'Nile' bag

And who can forget the Duchess of Sussex? The wife of Prince Harry made her first appearance on Christmas Day 2017 at a festive service in Sandringham with the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex with her Chloe 'Pixi' bag

All eyes were on the former Suits star, who was a vision, rocking a caramel coat by Canadian brand Sentaler.

Her chosen accessories were typically high end - a Philip Treacy hat, and a circular Chloe Pixie bag. The £1,200 bag featured a glossy golden top handle and was made in both brown leather with caramel-hued suede detail.

