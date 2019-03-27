Marks & Spencer's sailor-style dress looks mighty like Meghan Markle's Altuzarra frock What an amazing lookalike!

One of the Duchess of Sussex's most fashion-forward outfits has to be the stunning cream Altuzarra dress she wore when she joined then husband-to-be Prince Harry at the Commonwealth Youth Forum meeting for Chogm in April 2018. The tailored dress she chose had delicate black stripes running through it, a belted-waist, statement buttons and she teamed it with a smart black blazer by Camilla and Marc, a £171 black and white striped bag by Oroton and coordinating black high heel shoes. The dress itself set the royal back around £900 and sadly isn't available anymore. But don't you worry fashion fans - Marks & Spencer has just the frock! The 'Pure Linen Checked Relaxed Midi Dress' looks like it was made with Meghan in mind. Although it features checks not stripes, it is cut near on exactly the same - has the same soft cream tone and even has the belted waist detail. And for £59, it's so much cheaper.

Meghan looked amazing in her cream Altuzarra dress in 2018

It seems that the designers at our favourite high street store may be looking at the pregnant royal's wardrobe for inspiration, as so many of their ensembles have a distinctly royal edge.

Get the look: £59, Marks & Spencer

The night before the royal wedding last year, Meghan and her mother Doria headed to Cliveden House Hotel in Buckinghamshire and the former Suits star wore an incredible, navy blue frock by Roland Mouret.

The £1350 Barwick dress was made with off-the-shoulder detail, an asymmetric neckline and had a draped skirt with sculpted panels.

M&S yet again wowed us with a great look-a-like version that was made in a hugely similar design - it featured the elegant pleat detail, same stretch cut and sleeveless finish. We doubt even Meghan herself would notice the difference! The fancy number is still available in all sizes online and also comes in a striking classic black. Just add jewellery and high heels and you have yourself the perfect cocktail attire. Happy shopping!

